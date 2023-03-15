(Mount Ayr) -- The Mount Ayr track program is loaded with depth and talent as they prepare for the 2023 season.
The Raiders have nearly 70 runners in their programs, including a defending state champion.
"We're excited about our numbers this year," Mount Ayr head coach Brad Elliott said. "We're seeing some promising efforts by our kids in practice. We've got quality reps. Depth gives you that many more looks at creating a good lineup."
Coach Elliott's squads are perennial contenders in the Pride of Iowa Conference. The boys finished second at the conference meet last year while the girls took third. They hope to build off last year's successes.
"We don't want to lose pace with what we started," Elliott said. "On the boys side, we return a lot. The girls graduated a lot from a talented senior class, but we have 12 seniors this year. We want to keep the bar set high. When you establish the standards, somebody steps in and does that."
Junior Ryce Reynolds leads the boys lineup. The reigning KMAland Track Athlete of the Year won state titles in the 400 and 400-meter hurdles last season. He also contributed to a fourth-place finishing sprint medley team. Reynolds has seven state medals to his name in the first two years of his career.
"Ryce is a student of his own events," Elliott said. "He's internally competitive. His goals are to continue dropping times. And he's a great mentor. He's taken an active leadership role."
Reynolds has plenty of talent around him. Jaydon Knight collected a pair of medals in relays last year. The Pittsburg State commit joined Reynolds on the sprint medley relay and finished seventh in the distance medley. Preston Fleharty medaled on the distance medley, while Jaixen Frost, Drew Ehlen and Braydon Pierson are also in the lineup.
On the girls side, the Raiderettes expect to lean on their 12 seniors. Seniors MaKenna Jones and Kaylie Shields were on last year's distance medley relay team that finished sixth at state. Zoey Larsen and Jill Kniep have the throwing events locked down, Karlie Larsen will compete in the distance events and Tegan Streit is back after contributing to their state-qualifying shuttle hurdle relay team last year.
"We're looking for a lot of good things out of that senior class," Elliott said. "There's a lot of talent packed in there."
Junior Jaxy Knight also returns after collecting medals in the sprint and distance medley relays last year.
This season is a transition year for the girls as they replace Ady Reynolds, who earned state runner-up honors in three events last year.
"That's not somebody you replace with one person," Elliott said. "But we'll combine several athletes to have some potent scoring."
Mount Ayr has thrived in relays over the years. Elliott doesn't expect that to change.
"Our girls team should be more balanced," he said. "Our relays will have the depth we needed a year ago. The cards haven't been flipped on the boys side to see what the potential is, but I feel we're going to be a sprint-heavy team on the boys side. If it can translate, we should have a pretty exciting season."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Elliott.