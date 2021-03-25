(Mount Ayr) -- One of KMAland's most consistent track programs is eyeing another successful season after not having one last year.
"There's a lot of mixed emotions," Mount Ayr Coach Brad Elliott tells KMA Sports. "It's exciting to get the opportunity to get things back going. But what a missed opportunity for the 2020 season."
The Raiders have been frequent participants at the state meet. Elliott feels his team's postseason success has led to their strong numbers.
"It's a huge recruiting tool for us," he said. "Not having that has definitely been a challenge for us in terms of getting athletes involved."
Like many track programs, the numbers for Coach Elliott's squads aren't where he would like. But what they lack in quantity, they make up for in quality.
"We are really looking at a lot of quality athletes," Elliott said. "We have some very exciting events this year."
Elliott also takes over the girls program this year. He says the offseason, while unique, has gone as good as can be expected.
"We scrapped any indoor meets this year," he said. "March 1st was the first track practice. Then we went right into spring break. It's been very condensed."
On the girls side, the Raiderettes still have some remnants of the 2019 squad that finished second in the Pride of Iowa Conference.
Adalyn Reynolds is the defending conference champion in the 100-meter dash and runner-up in the 400. Payten Lambert, Hope Whittington, Madi Stewart, Ryleigh Haveman and Olivia West also return with some varsity experience.
For the boys, they dominated the relays in 2019, qualifying for state in all of them. Seth Shelman and Payton Weehler were both members of two place-winning relays. Trae Ehlen, Adler Shay, Briar Knapp and Erik Trujillo return for the 2019 POI champs.
Coach Elliott hopes his team can once again dominate the relays, but he's not convinced yet.
"It's kinda early to tell," Elliott said. "We've got some outstanding runners. Consistency is the main thing. Everybody has got to stay healthy."
However their team looks, Coach Elliott hopes his teams can once again contend for conference titles.
"Our conference meets are what we really focus on," he said. "We are looking to score points and do well. That gets us focused on positioning for state qualifying meets."
Mount Ayr's first meet is Tuesday at Earlham. You can hear the full interview with Coach Elliott below.