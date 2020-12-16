(Mount Ayr) -- The Mount Ayr wrestling program is off to strong start despite battling COVID issues that have become all too common for athletic programs in 2020.
"Everything has been going good for us," Coach Eric Ehlen said. "However, we have COVID coming through Mount Ayr and it's wiped out quite a bit of our team. We are not quite sure what's going to happen this weekend."
Like many coaches, this year has presented Coach Ehlen with the constant challenge of the great unknown.
"That factor has been the challenge," Ehlen said. "Other than that, it's been a typical year, but it's anything but typical."
The Raiders are currently 5-1 in dual action with victories over Shenandoah, Southwest Valley, East Mills, Panorama and West Central Valley.
"They've been working hard," Ehlen said of his team. "Everybody has done their part."
Mount Ayr has a quartet of reigning state medalists in their lineup. Senior Bryce Shaha is a two-time medalist at 132 pounds while Drew Ehlen (106), Trae Ehlen (138) and Jaydon Knight (152) also have state medals in their resume.
With that much firepower in the room, the iron sharpens iron.
"They bring the element to the room where it's hard work and everybody feeds off them," Coach Ehlen said. "It just makes the room more productive. It's been really good."
Jarrett Webb (113), Keaton White (160), Joshua West (120), Preston Fleharty (126), Braydon Swietlik (195) and Chris Wyant have also been mainstays in the lineup for Mount Ayr so far.
The Raiders are slated to host Friday's Pride of Iowa Conference Meet. While the status of the tournament is still up in the air, Coach Ehlen is hopeful his team can compete one more time before heading into Christmas break.
"Hopefully, they get out and wrestle to the best of their ability," he said.
When the Raiders come back from Christmas break, they will host the Ron Scott Memorial Duals on January 15th/16th and travel to Corning for the John J Harris Invitational on the 22nd and 23rd before turning their attention to the postseason.
"Hopefully, we all stay healthy," Ehlen said. "I just look for everyday improvement and taking it one day at a time."
The complete interview with Coach Ehlen can be heard below.