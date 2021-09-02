(Mount Ayr) -- After a solid first meet, the Mount Ayr cross country programs are ready to attack the 2021 season.
The Raiders/Raiderettes ran at Tuesday's Spoofhound Invitational in Maryville, where the girls claimed the team title.
"We are coming around," said first-year head coach Dustin Larsen. "It was good to get our first meet under our belt and see the girls and guys compete. We are looking forward to the season and seeing what we can do. We have a long way to go, but last night was a step in the right direction."
The Raiderettes scored 36 points, paced by a fourth-place finish from junior Makenna Jones.
"We didn't know what to expect," Larsen said. "We had never run the course, and we didn't know any of the teams. We saw what we wanted to see. The girls pushed each other and continued to work hard."
Sophomore Karly Elwood finished one spot behind Jones in fifth while Karlie Larsen was 10th, Natalie Shafer 19th and Taylor Clymer -- the only senior -- was 24th.
The Raiderettes' youth has Coach Larsen excited for the future.
"We inherited a good group at a good time," he said. "It's a good group of girls that has the experience, which is always good to lean on. It's good to see them working together."
On the boys' side, freshman Adan Trujillo led the way with a 16th-place finish.
"They did a good job of not getting worn out too soon and ran strong second and third miles, which is what we wanted to focus on," Larsen said about the boys' team. "Obviously, the kids always want to run faster. We are working through these early meets. We will start to see the times and results drop as we move through the year."
Mount Ayr returns to action on Thursday at Wayne, along with 16 other schools, including Bedford, Central Decatur, Lenox, Martensdale-St. Marys, Melcher-Dallas, Moravia and Southeast Warren.
“We are looking to work through these few weeks,” Larsen said. “We are going to run into some teams we are used to. I’m just looking to keep our kids' focus on October and see improvement, continued effort and improvement throughout the year.”
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Larsen.