(Mount Ayr) -- Mount Ayr’s power-hitting infielder Alexa Anderson has her college decision set.
The senior standout announced last week she will continue her athletic and academic career at Central College in Pella.
“I got there, and it just felt like I was meant to be there,” Anderson told KMA Sports. “It has a very small-town feel like it does in Mount Ayr, and the town has great values.”
Anderson says she first visited the school after their 2019 state tournament trip, and she’s been back since then.
“I’ve just been in very close contact with them since, and I plan on going on a couple more visits to continue to get a better feel,” she added.
Anderson, who figures to play a utility role at Central, helped the Raiderettes to a second straight state tournament trip this past summer. In a truncated season, she hit .476/.547/.762 with eight extra-base hits and 16 RBI.
“It’s a weight lifted off my chest knowing I don’t have to stress about (the decision) anymore,” Anderson said. “I know where I’m going, and it’s a great feeling.”
