(Mount Ayr) -- Mount Ayr baseball star Jaixen Frost got the offer he was waiting for when he was least expecting it.
“I was actually at a pool party with my football coach,” Frost said.
Iowa associate head coach and recruiting coordinator Marty Sutherland called Frost with some good news.
“(Coach Sutherland) asked what I was up to, and he asked if my dad was around,” Frost said. “We kind of just talked, and then he told me they had an offer for me. He said, ‘This is what we’re going to give you,’ and it brought me to tears. I gave my dad the biggest hug of my life.”
Needless to say, it didn’t take long for the 2023 prospect to make his commitment to the Hawkeyes baseball program.
“Iowa has always been my dream school,” Frost said. “They actually reached out to me at a very young age. I think it was my 8th grade or freshman year, so we’ve been in touch for a long time. They gave me an offer I was looking for, and I couldn’t turn it down.”
Frost says they’ve talked with him about playing third base at the next level, but he says he will do anything they ask him to do.
“I’ll play wherever,” he said. “If it’s outfield, first base, DH, the bench. I just want to be there. I’ve always loved (baseball). I’ve always liked to be on the field. There was no better feeling than being on the baseball field. There’s something about that field that just makes me smile.”
