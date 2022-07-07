(KMAland) -- Mount Ayr’s Jaixen Frost has been named unanimous first-team All-Pride of Iowa Conference.
Frost, chosen as an infielder, is one of three Mount Ayr players on the first team and is joined by teammates Jaydon Knight (INF), Adler Shay (OF) and Ryce Reynolds (UT). Central Decatur, Martensdale-St. Marys, Nodaway Valley, Southeast Warren and Wayne all have two each on the first team.
Nodaway Valley’s Caelen and Boston DeVault were chosen as pitchers while Martensdale-St. Marys landed pitcher Matt Hughes and infielder Chase Boelling on the first team. Southeast Warren’s Brody Crow and Brock Manser were picked as a pitcher and outfielder, respectively, and Central Decatur’s Kale Rockhold and Matthew Booth are on the first team at catcher and infield. Infielder Kenton Prunty and outfielder Strait Jacobsen were chosen from Wayne.
Check out the complete list of honorees for this year’s Pride of Iowa All-Conference Baseball Team below.