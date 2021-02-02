(Mount Ayr) -- Mount Ayr sophomore Jaydon Knight is wrestling at a high level heading into this weekend's Class 1A sectional meet.
Knight is coming off a 7-0 week that featured an individual title at Maryville's Quad State Classic. Knight's dominant showing earned him the latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week honor.
All seven of Knight's contested victories also came by fall, one week after an illness forced him to withdraw from the 66th Annual John J. Harris Wrestling Tournament.
"I had a good week in practice after coming back from a sickness at John J," Knight said on Tuesday's Upon Further Review. "I felt good and strong."
He was dominant in his lone match on John J, but relinquished the opportunity to claim a title.
"I knew there was going to be some tough matches and I was looking forward to it," he said. "But after that first match, I just felt really sick and couldn't go on."
Knight returned last week and relied heavily on his offense, capping off his dominant week with a fall over Jayson Baker (North Harrison) in the finals at Maryville.
"I just worked on getting to my ties and shots," he said. "I just get on tap, and get in my hammerlock or armbar. That's the go-to for me."
His breakout sophomore campaign comes after a pleasant run in last year's state tournament, where he finished seventh in Class 1A at 145 pounds as a freshman.
"It was great getting up there," he said. "I kinda expected it of myself. This year, I wanted to focus on my offense. Last year, I felt like my defense got me there. I wanted to focus on wrestling my match."
Knight is currently 37-0 on the season. However, he's trying not to pay attention to his record.
"I don't think about it too much," he said. "I just go out there and wrestle my match. The outcome is the outcome."
Up next for Knight is the Class 1A Sectional Meet in Corning, where he will begin his path towards what he hopes is another trip to the medal stand.
"My conditioning needs to be top-notch," he said. "My goal is to get to the big dance."
The complete interview with Knight can be heard below.