(Mount Ayr) -- Jaydon Knight had plenty of options when it came time to make a decision about his future in football. In the end, his choice was to join one of the top Division II programs in the country at Pittsburg State.
“It really got down to Iowa State and Pitt State,” Knight told KMA Sports. “Then I kind of had the thought of going to Iowa Western or Iowa Central.”
However, a visit from Audubon native and former Iowa State lineman Nick Fett – an assistant coach with Pitt State – proved to make the biggest difference in his decision.
“That was a big boost,” Knight said. “We had a pretty good talk, and I really made the decision (on Sunday, January 29th). I just talked to my parents, and we decided the best route for me was to go to a four-year college. I plan to go into biology and get into the medical field, and they really wanted me to go to a four-year college to get ahead on that.”
In addition to the academic side, the 6-foot-4, 200-pound Knight said the Gorillas coaching staff liked him on the offensive side of the ball at tight end, where he finished his senior season with 31 receptions for 430 yards and six touchdowns.
“The JUCO route wanted me to go in as a linebacker,” he said. “I felt like tight end was the best decision for me. I like tight end, and I like what you can do. Being physical, blocking and catching. That’s what I like about football.”
Pitt State, which went 12-1 and won an MIAA championship this past season, also stood out as a football program, Knight said.
“I really liked the facilities and what they believe in as coaches,” he said. “I also liked all the players. We got to hang out for a night, and they’re a great group of guys. It just feels awesome to know you’re going somewhere to continue every kid’s dream to play at the next level of football.”
