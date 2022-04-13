(Mount Ayr) -- Mount Ayr sophomore Ryce Reynolds has hit the ground running after breaking out as a track star in his freshman campaign last season.
The speedster came into this season riding the high of his freshman campaign, where he captured third in the 400, fifth in the 800 and contributed to place-winning 4x800 (3rd) and 4x400 (4th) quartets.
"State was an amazing experience for me," Reynolds said on Wednesday's Upon Further Review. "I was lucky to go up in the number of events I did. I think that helped me set goals for myself this year. Hopefully, I can come back this year with the same number of events. Maybe it will even go a little bit better than last year."
Reynolds has made an early case for KMAland Track & Field Athlete of the Year and recently claimed Jim Hughes Real Estate Athlete of the Week.
The talented sophomore currently leads KMAland in the 400 hurdles (54.21) and 400 (50.43) and third in the 800 (2:02.13). Reynolds also contributed to Mount Ayr's 4x400 squad that dropped the second-best time in KMAland (3:34.17).
"I'm proud of how things have been so far," he said. "I can't wait to see how things progress from here."
While Reynolds' blazing times in the 400 are impressive and probably expected, his transition to the 400 hurdles has been entertaining and record-breaking.
"We talked about me running the 400 hurdles last season," he said. "But with how the meets went, I never got the opportunity to do that last year. I ran hurdles in middle school, so I had some experience. I ran them at the first meet and did better than expected."
The Raiders have participated in three outdoor meets, and Reynolds has broken the school record time in each meet.
He punched his ticket to the Drake Relays, thanks to his fastest time in the 400 hurdles bettering the Blue Standard of 55.00. His time also ranks second across the state while his open 400 time is fifth.
Reynolds isn't the only talented runner in his family. His sister, Adalyn, recently shattered Mount Ayr's 400 girls record, has the KMAland best time in the 400 and sits second in the 200 and third in the 100.
"We are very supportive of each other and get excited for each other," Ryce said. "I was happy with her breaking the 400 record."
It could be a special season for the Reynolds family, and Ryce hopes to do his part.
"I think the biggest for me is staying determined and sticking with my goals," he said. "I want to get there (to state). But I have to do that by continuing to push myself and set the bar higher."
Check out the full interview with Reynolds below.