(Mount Ayr) -- Mount Ayr softball standout Addy Reynolds had her hopes comes to fruition this past weekend.
The senior finally got a chance to make a trip to the University of Northern Iowa, received an offer from the Panthers coaching staff and made a commitment.
“It was exciting, of course,” Reynolds told KMA Sports. “I had been talking to UNI since September of my junior year. It finally worked out with COVID to go on a visit Friday. I talked to all three of (Head) Coach (Ryan) Jacobs and (assistants Monica Wright and Garrett Furnal) before their practice, they offered me and I committed.”
The commitment to the Cedar Falls school, though, was hardly a spur of the moment decision. This is something Reynolds says she’s been hoping for.
“Always had the dream of playing college softball since I was little,” she said. “I knew that UNI was a good school. I went to their camp when I was a sophomore, and I really loved the camp. I knew it was my dream school and the school I was shooting for, so going into it I knew that if the chance arose I was going to take it.”
Reynolds, who hit .449/.522/.936 with nine homers, seven doubles and two triples during her junior summer, has put a lot of time into perfecting her softball craft. For it to pay off – especially coming from a Class 1A school – is a special feeling for the future Panther.
“No one knows where Mount Ayr is,” she said. “Obviously, if you have that dream, don’t be shy. Go and play on those travel clubs, or go play those big tournaments. If you’re really interested, go to the camps that they’re hosting. That’s how (UNI) found me. I had a really good camp.”
While the decision has been made, Reynolds says the process of becoming a standout Division I softball player is just beginning.
“I’m glad to have my decision over with because I’m an indecisive person,” she said. “I’m looking forward to the hard work that starts from here. I know that I’m going to have to become an even better softball player and athlete before I get there. There’s more work to be made before I start (next) fall.”
