(Mount Ayr) -- Adalyn Reynolds and Mount Ayr girls track are streaking into their state qualifying meet on Thursday.
Reynolds, who was named the Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Female Athlete of the Week on Monday, won the 100, 200 and 400 at last week’s Pride of Iowa Conference meet.
“My motto this year has been to run it back,” Reynolds told KMA Sports. “I wasn’t able to run last year, and I wasn’t able to finish my freshman year because I had a stress fracture. I’ve had two bad years, and I’m trying to take every opportunity this year to make it up.”
Reynolds’ strong performance at the POI meet was hardly out of character for her this season. The junior ranks within the top seven in all three of her open events in Class 1A, including sixth in the 100 (12.90), seventh in the 200 (26.58) and second in the 400 (1:00.24).
The 200 time for Reynolds broke a school record at Mount Ayr, and while the times weren’t necessarily on her radar, it’s something the Raiderettes multi-sport star anticipated.
“I’ve definitely been preparing for it,” Reynolds said. “I didn’t do basketball because I was running track all winter. I went to a couple indoor meets and was kind of expecting some (good) times. I wasn’t expecting to break our school 200 record or get down to almost sub 60 400, but I was expecting to get some low times.”
Reynolds will now turn her attention to the Class 1A state qualifying meet on Thursday on her home track. It’s a moment she’s been waiting for a lot of her athletic life.
“I’m just trying to perfect my blocks, get everything in order and hope that Thursday night goes as planned,” Reynolds said. “(State) has been the whole goal the last three years so it would definitely be memorable if I could achieve that this year.”
Area schools joining Mount Ayr at Thursday’s SQM: Bedford, Diagonal, East Union, Essex, Lamoni, Lenox, Moravia, Mormon Trail, Moulton-Udell, Murray, Seymour, Southwest Valley and Wayne.
Listen to the full interview with Reynolds from Wednesday’s Upon Further Review below.