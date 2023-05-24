(Mount Ayr) -- Three state championships, multiple state records and a historic sweep has landed Ryce Reynolds of Mount Ayr another KMAland Male Track Athlete of the Year award.
Reynolds finished off his junior season at the state track meet with a sweep of the open 400 and the 400 hurdles, equaling his achievement from his sophomore season while becoming the first track athlete in Iowa history to do so. He also anchored a state champion distance medley, adding to his open 400 Drake Relays championship from earlier in the season.
“I’m most proud of my teammates and the way that we’ve handled ourselves this season as a team,” Reynolds said. “There’s multiple accomplishments we could think of from a team standpoint. I think that we had an awesome team, all as one, the boys and the girls combined. I think we should be proud of ourselves in all that we did.”
Reynolds’ 48.21 in the 400 last Thursday broke the state record before breaking the 400 hurdles record on Friday with a time of 52.70.
“The state meet is a great way to end the season,” Reynolds said. “It’s your last big bang before the end of the season from an individual and team standpoint. It’s the last showcase of what I’ve been working hard on for the season. It’s just a great experience overall.”
Reynolds, who also claimed the KMAland Male Track Athlete of the Year last season, remains humble throughout his record-breaking and historic runs. It’s an enviable trait and one Reynolds holds ahead of his on-track achievements.
“It’s easy to maintain and keep hold of because, in my opinion, I think that’s more important,” he said. “I think that the type of person I aspire to be both on and off the track is something that has a bigger meaning and a bigger importance that I want to carry with me for the rest of my life.”
In three years on the track, Reynolds has already claimed 11 medals, five state championships and a Drake Relays flag.
“Track and field may not be something I do the rest of my life as I grow older and the years pass,” he added. “Staying humble and having a personality people can look up to is something you can carry with you the rest of your life. I think that has a bigger weight and more importance than any time or place that I’ve run on the track.”
Reynolds is the first two-time winner of any of our individual KMAland Male Track awards. Prior to last season, KMA Sports awarded the KMAland Male Track & Field Award to Brayden Wollan of Underwood, Lewis Central’s Logan Jones and Chase Mullenix of Atlantic.
Listen to the full interview with Reynolds below.
PREVIOUS KMALAND MALE TRACK ATHLETE OF THE YEAR WINNERS
2022: Ryce Reynold, Mount Ayr
PREVIOUS KMALAND MALE TRACK C& FIELD ATHLETE OF THE YEAR WINNERS
2021: Brayden Wollan, Underwood
2019: Logan Jones, Lewis Central
2018: Chase Mullenix, Atlantic