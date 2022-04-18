(Peru) – Sidney alum Maddy Duncan and Mount Ayr’s Sam Stewart were among the three Peru State women’s basketball players named to the Omaha World-Heralds’ All-Midlands Team.
Teammate Hailey Ingram was also selected.
Duncan posted 13.3 points and 2.8 rebounds per game for the Bobcats last season while shooting 36.6% from the field and 35.7% from the three.
Stewart contributed 11.8 points and 4.9 rebounds per game while shooting at a 43.2% clip. She also tallied 62 steals.
Both Duncan and Stewart were named honorable mentions at the NAIA level.
View the full release from Peru State here.