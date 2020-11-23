(Mount Ayr) -- Mount Ayr standout Payton Weehler had an exciting end to last week, receiving and accepting a walk-on offer from Nebraska football.
The senior joined KMA’s Upon Further Review on Monday to talk through a whirlwind few days.
“It was a pretty quick deal,” he said. “I received some information from (Nebraska Director of High School Relations Kenny Wilhite). He said they had pretty good interest in me as a safety. He talked to me a couple days after that and offered me. I talked it over with my parents and knew it was the place for me.”
The 6-foot-3, 185-pound Weehler had 55.5 tackles and 10.0 tackles for loss at linebacker this past season for the Raiders.
“I went to a camp there a couple years ago,” Weehler said. “I just fell in love with the place. I knew if there was ever a chance to play there I would love to.”
While the whirlwind came to an exciting finish, Weehler says there are a lot of emotions running through him.
“Not going to lie, it’s kind of scary a little bit,” he said. “It’s going to be eye-opening, but I’ve dreamed of this my whole life. To see it come together is crazy.”
While moving back to safety will be a new look for Weehler, he’s entering the opportunity with an open mind.
“I haven’t played there exactly,” he said. “Coach (Daniel) Showalter moved me around a couple times this year, and I dropped back on some coverages. It’s going to be different, but if I can go in there and play as hard as possible each day I’ll fit in fine.”
Hear much more from Weehler on his decision in Monday’s KMAland Catch Up linked below.