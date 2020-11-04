(KMAland) -- Mount Ayr senior Payton Weehler has been named the Class 1A District 7 Defensive MVP.
In addition, five Mount Ayr athletes and four from Central Decatur were named to the all-district first team.
For Mount Ayr, wide receiver Trae Ehlen, offensive lineman Rhett Larson, kicker Peyton Stull, defensive lineman Seth hetman and linebacker Erik Trujillo were all first team choices. Central Decatur’s first team picks came from wide receiver Haden Leymaster, offensive lineman Tegan Carson, defensive lineman Colton Barnes and defensive back Tyke Hullinger.
Other Mount Ayr and Central choices are listed below:
RB: Devin Adams, Central Decatur (Honorable Mention)
DB: Matthew Boothe, Central Decatur (Second Team)
RB: Austin Cole, Mount Ayr (Honorable Mention)
LB: TJ Fallis, Central Decatur (Honorable Mention)
QB: Jaixen Frost, Mount Ayr (Honorable Mention)
WR: Trey Hullinger, Central Decatur (Second Team)
LB: Jaydon Knight, Mount Ayr (Second Team)
DL: Cody Larson, Mount Ayr (Second Team)
OL: Donavon Morales, Mount Ayr (Second Team)
DB: Bryce Shaha, Mount Ayr (Honorable Mention)
RB: Adler Shay, Mount Ayr (Second Team)
DB: Dawson Swank, Mount Ayr (Second Team)
View the full list of all-district team choices below.
OTHER ALL-DISTRICT AWARDS