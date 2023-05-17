(Council Bluffs) -- Their conference title defense didn't start on the best note, but the Abraham Lincoln baseball team likes their chances of repeating as Missouri River Activities Conference champions.
The Lynx opened their season Tuesday night with two losses Sioux City North (2-0, 6-1).
"We've put in a lot of time, work and effort since January," AL head coach Tyler Brietzke said. "We're excited about the product we put on the field. We have great senior leaders that will guide us through the season. (Tuesday) didn't go the way we wanted it to, but our pitching was outstanding. The bats will come around and get hot. We'll be just fine."
There's plenty of reason to be optimistic about AL's season. The Lynx went 22-14 last season and won the MRAC. Last year's 13-win improvement earned Coach Brietzke KMAland Baseball Coach of the Year. Six of the top 10 hitters and all but two pitchers return to the rotation.
"We won't rest on our laurels," Brietzke said. "While last year was a success, we're using it as a recipe for figuring out what we can do next. We changed a lot of things up in the offseason."
Brietzke says the Lynx will focus on advanced statistics -- both hitting and pitching -- this season.
"We have a new stat that we call 'own the zone,' Brietzke said. "It's about hammering the strike zone with fastballs and off-speed pitcher. We're trying to win the K (strikeout) war against the other team. We have data that shows our success rate is high when we win the (strike) zone. Last year, we struck out at a 30% percent clip. We've set the goal at a 15% strikeout rate."
The Lynx bring back an experienced pitching staff with Zach Lincoln (5-1, 43 1/3 IP, 2.42 ERA, 42 K), Bennett Olsen (4-2, 39 IP, 5.21 ERA, 37 K) and Braydon Lincoln (2-2, 36 IP, 5.25 ERA, 28 K).
"(Olsen) is a fun watch on the mound," Brietzke said of the southpaw. "He has great tempo and a good presence on the mound. We look at him as our go-to guy when we need to stop a slump. I see (Zach) as one of the top pitchers in western Iowa. He has great confidence and moxy. (Braydon) has a powerful right arm. He does great work for us. We really like our starting three."
On the offensive end, Aidan Martin cemented himself as one of the top bats in KMAland last year.
Martin hit .429 with 24 RBI and 11 doubles last season.
"Aidan is one of the best players in the state," Brietzke said. "There's no question about it. He always wants more. The guy goes to work. He's a technician at the plate. We expect him to continue doing the things expected of him."
Braydon Lincoln (.359, 25 RBI), Olsen (.266, 21), Zach Lincoln (.242, 13 RBI) and Owen Wilcoxen (.239, 14 RBI) also return.
The Lynx return to action against Bishop Heelan Catholic on Thursday. They continue MRAC play next week with a doubleheader against Thomas Jefferson on Tuesday.
"This is a great conference," Brietzke said. "Hopefully, the bats come around a little bit. Our goals for this season are no different than they were last year. Our goal is to win the conference, so we're going to put all of our eggs in that basket. They understand what we're asking of them. They're taking complete ownership of everything we put in front of them."
Click below to hear the full interview with Brietzke.