(KMAland) -- The Missouri Rivers Activities Conference has released their all-conference selections for the 2020 softball and baseball seasons.
In softball, Thomas Jefferson's Lily Thompson and Hannah Belt were among the first-team selections for the Missouri Valley Rivers Activities Conference all-conference teams.
Thompson earned the honors as an infielder while Belt received recognition as an outfielder.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton paced the first-team selections with four nods: Kenzie Foley (pitcher), Emma Christensen (catcher), Chloe Black (infield), Kylie Kerr (utility).
Abraham Lincoln's Holly Hansen was a second-team selection as a pitcher. The complete list of selections can be viewed below.
The baseball all-conference team was led by three first-team choices apiece from both SBL and Sioux City East while TJ's Ryan Steinspring was tabbed as a first-team infielder.
TJ's Robert Wood was named a second-team infielder while AL's Ben Fichter was selected to the second team as an outfielder.
The complete list of selections from both teams can be found below.