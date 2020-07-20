Missouri River Activities Conference
Buy Now
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- The Missouri Rivers Activities Conference has released their all-conference selections for the 2020 softball and baseball seasons.

In softball, Thomas Jefferson's Lily Thompson and Hannah Belt were among the first-team selections for the Missouri Valley Rivers Activities Conference all-conference teams. 

Thompson earned the honors as an infielder while Belt received recognition as an outfielder.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton paced the first-team selections with four nods: Kenzie Foley (pitcher), Emma Christensen (catcher), Chloe Black (infield), Kylie Kerr (utility). 

Abraham Lincoln's Holly Hansen was a second-team selection as a pitcher. The complete list of selections can be viewed below.

The baseball all-conference team was led by three first-team choices apiece from both SBL and Sioux City East while TJ's Ryan Steinspring was tabbed as a first-team infielder.

TJ's Robert Wood was named a second-team infielder while AL's Ben Fichter was selected to the second team as an outfielder.

The complete list of selections from both teams can be found below.

Download PDF MRAC SOFTBALL
Download PDF 2020 MRAC All-Baseball