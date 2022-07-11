(KMAland) -- The Missouri River Conference has released their All-Conference teams for the 2022 baseball and softball seasons.
For softball, Bishop Heelan's Angel Shaw and Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Brooklyn Ocker were first-team choices at pitcher.
Sioux City North's Natalie Rasmussen was the first-team catcher, and Ella Fitzpatrick (Bishop Heelan), Maggie Allen (LeMars), Addie Brown (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) and Brylee Hempey (Sioux City East) were selected as infielders.
Kennedy Wineland (Sioux City East), Shaeley Bose (Thomas Jefferson) and Kenley Meis (Bishop Heelan) made the cut as outfielders, and Elise Evans-Murphy and Olivia Mentzer (Sioux City East) were selected as utility players.
Fitzpatrick was selected as the league's Player of the Year.
In baseball, Aiden Sieperda (Sergeant Bluff-Luton), Kaleb Gengler (Bishop Heelan) and Ayden Hoag (LeMars) were first-team pitchers while Bryce Click (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) took honors at the catcher position, and Ian Gill (Bishop Heelan), Aidan Martin (Abraham Lincoln), Sean Schaefer (Bishop Heelan) and Tylar Lutgen (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) were the infielders.
Skylar Hansen (Sioux City West), Brady Larson (Sioux City West) and Brady Baker (Bishop Heelan) were designated as outfielders and Cole Johnson (Sioux City East) and Zach Lincoln (Abraham Lincoln) were chosen as first-team utility players.
Gill and Click were named Co-Players of the Year.
Find the full teams below.