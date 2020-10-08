(Columbia) -- The Missouri State High School Activities Association has announced changes to postseason dates and sites for fall softball and boys soccer.
The semifinal round of softball will now be hosted by a member school on October 24th for Classes 2-5 and October 27th for Class 1. The Killian Softball Complex in Springfield will host all five championship finals October 29th through 31st.
In boys soccer, Classes 3 and 4 have had their district tournament windows shortened between October 31st and November 4th. The sectional rounds will now be held on November 7th, quarterfinals are on November 10th and semifinals for all four classes are on November 14th at a member school site. Championship games are November 20th and 21st at a site to be determined.
View the complete release from MSHSAA linked here.