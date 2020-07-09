(KMAland) -- The Missouri State High School Activities Association has announced they are adding more classes of competition in 10 sports for the 2020-21 school year.
Girls golf has the biggest increase with a move from two classes to four while nine other sports will have one more class than past years. Baseball will go from five to six, boys and girls basketball will move from five to six, boys golf goes from four to five, fall softball goes from four to five, spring softball advances from one to two, boys and girls tennis go from two to three and volleyball is moving from four to five.
The change in classes will also cause changes in postseason competition. In golf, state tournament qualifiers are determined by district tournament results rather than advancing through district and sectional tournaments.
The state tennis tournaments expand to two weekends with team competition in the first and individual singles and doubles brackets in the second. Basketball will be two weekends with Classes 1-3 in the first and 4-6 in the second.