(KMAland) -- The Missouri State High School Activities Association has approved changes to postseason basketball.
The Class 1-3 Show-Me Showdown will now take place over four days -- from March 6th to the 9th -- in 2024. The Show-Me Showdown will take place at Mizzou Arena in Columbia.
Additionally, sectional and quarterfinal games will no longer be neutral sites. The host of those games will be determined by the bracket, similar to the other team sports. The top team on the bracket will host in odd-numbered years and bottom team in even years.