(KMAland) -- The Missouri State High School Activities Association has released district football assignments for the upcoming postseason.
KMAland schools are separated in District 3 and District 4 in Class 8-Man with North Andrew and South Holt/Nodaway-Holt in the former and Mound City, North-West Nodaway, Rock Port, Platte Valley, Stanberry, East Atchison and Worth County in the latter. View the assignments linked here.
Maryville is in Class 3 District 8 along with Benton, Cameron, Central, Chillicothe, Northeast Kansas City and Richmond. View the Class 3 assignments here.