(KMAland) -- The Missouri district football brackets have been released.
All KMAland Missouri 8-Player teams are situated in District 4 while Maryville will play in Class 2 District 7. Here’s a look at the matchups in 8-Player (Class 2 brackets are not yet available).
8-Player District 4
Mound City at Albany (Oct. 29)
Nodaway Valley at North Andrew (Oct. 29)
Mound City or Albany at Worth County (Nov. 5)
Stanberry at South Holt (Nov. 5)
North Andrew or Nodaway Valley at Platte Valley (Nov. 5)
Rock Port at East Atchison (Nov. 5)
Semifinals (Nov. 12)
Final (Nov. 19)