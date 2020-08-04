(KMAland) -- The Missouri State High School Activities Association released a statement on Monday in regards to schools that have required virtual learning options.
MSHSAA’s statement says they are “currently working with schools in areas where local health departments have required virtual learning options only and recommend no sports or activities in the fall.”
According to the release, there will be discussion on a “wide range of ideas, which may include the postponement of fall activities.” View the complete release from MSHAA linked here.