(KMAland) -- The Missouri State High School Activities Association have revealed the Class 1 District 16 baseball bracket.
Platte Valley is the top seed in the tournament while Rock Port is the No. 2. Each of the top two seeds receive a bye. Nodaway Valley meets North Nodaway with the winner getting Platte Valley while South Holt and North Andrew play in the opening round with a semifinal matchup for the winner against Rock Port.
District play begins in Guilford on May 12th with district semifinals on May 15th and the district final on May 17th.
View the complete bracket linked here.