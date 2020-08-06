(KMAland) -- The Missouri State High School Activities Association has announced schools with online-only classes will be allowed to participate in fall athletics.
The MSHSAA Board of Directors met virtually earlier this week and granted relief to some of their policies and by-laws due to the coronavirus pandemic.
MSHSAA is waiving the usual requirement that schools provide in-person instruction to compete in athletic practices and competitions. They also lowered the postseason eligibility threshold, allowing for teams that participate in less than half of their schedule to remain eligible for the postseason.
Additionally, MSHAA delayed the release date of class and district assignments for fall sports from August 21st to September 18th. Schools will need to notify MSHAA if they have a sport that will be able to participate in the postseason by September 11th.
View the complete release from MSHAA linked here.