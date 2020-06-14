(KMAland) -- Martensdale-St. Marys and Bishop Heelan Catholic will open the season ranked No. 1 in the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association state rankings.
The Blue Devils and Crusaders are among eight KMAland conference schools ranked in the first batch of rankings, revealed on Sunday night.
Coon Rapids-Bayard (1A) and Underwood (2A) are No. 5 in their respective rankings while Sergeant Bluff-Luton (No. 7 in 3A), St. Albert (No. 8 in 1A), Treynor (No. 9 in 2A) and Harlan (No. 10 in 3A) are also ranked to open the year.
View the complete rankings below with KMAland conference schools highlighted in bold.
CLASS 1A
1. Martensdale-St. Marys
2. Remsen St. Mary’s
3. Newman Catholic
4. South Winneshiek
5. Coon Rapids-Bayard
6. Don Bosco
7. Alburnett
8. St. Albert
9. Calamus-Wheatland
10. Wapsie Valley
CLASS 2A
1. Van Meter
2. North Linn
3. Dike-New Hartford
4. Des Moines Christian
5. Underwood
6. West Branch
7. Beckman Catholic
8. Woodward-Granger
9. Treynor
10. Mid-Prairie
CLASS 3A
1. Bishop Heelan Catholic
2. Central DeWitt
3. Centerville
4. Assumption
5. Cedar Rapids Xavier
6. Marion
7. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
8. Wahlert Catholic
9. Solon
10. Harlan
CLASS 4A
1. Urbandale
2. Ankeny
3. Southeast Polk
4. Johnston
5. Waukee
6. Western Dubuque
7. Dowling Catholic
8. Iowa City West
9. Des Moines Roosvelt
10. Cedar Rapids Prairie