(Martensdale) -- Jayda Gay's big night at the plate and Campbell German's stellar pitching performance on Friday evening put Martensdale-St. Marys on the cusp of a 10th state tournament appearance in the last 14 years.
The Blue Devils dispatched Griswold 6-3 in a Class 1A Region 4 Semifinal on the KMAX-Stream.
"It feels good," Coach Brian Sweet said about the win. "This is a good group of kids. They are hard workers, put in the time and come to work with a good attitude. It's paying off."
The Blue Devils never trailed, thanks to Gay's two-run blast in the first inning. Gay deposited her fifth home run of the season into the trees behind the centerfield fence to give MSTM an early lead.
"I knew I had to hit the ball," she said. "Luckily, it went over. It felt great. I didn't realize it was a home run, but I felt it hit the sweet spot of my bat."
Gay's homer was only the beginning of her stellar offensive performance. The Graceland commit followed the dinger with an RBI double in the third to push the lead to 3-0. When it was all said and done, Gay also scored three runs.
"She (Griswold pitcher Karly Millikan) threw a lot of inside," Gay said. "I like inside. I was there and ready."
"She has a super quick bat," Coach Sweet said about Gay. "When she is selective about her pitches, she can hit them out any night."
While Gay sparked the offense, pitcher Campbell German tossed a complete game, four-hit effort and struck out 11 batters.
"I knew I had to be on my A-Game," she said. "I hit my spots when Brian (Sweet) told me to. My changeups were iffy, but my fastballs inside and outside worked well for me."
"When Campbell is pitching well, it allows me to be relaxed," Sweet said. "We just focus on hitting our spots."
The Blue Devils raced to a 5-0 lead, but Haylee Pennock put the Tigers on the board in the fourth with a two-run homer.
MSTM countered with another run in the fifth to push the lead to 6-2 and Griswold got another run back in the sixth, but left runners on the corners to end the inning.
German retired the Griswold offense in order during the seventh to secure the win, and a berth in a regional final.
"We've set the standard and had a lot of success," Sweet said. "These girls embrace that."
Brynnly German, Madeline Meyer and Campbell German had one hit each for the Blue Devils while Meyer doubled and drove in a run.
Pennock drove in all three of Griswold's runs in her final career game while Anna Kelley tallied two hits. The Tigers end their season at 26-2. Two seniors -- Pennock and Jenna Reynolds -- donned the Griswold jersey for the final time.
Martensdale-St. Marys (19-7) is one win away from another state tournament berth, but their first since 2018. The only thing standing between the Blue Devils and a return trip to Fort Dodge is Pride of Iowa Conference foe Southeast Warren. The two squads split the regular-season series, with Southeast Warren winning 4-2 on June 8th while MSTM won the June 23rd meeting in a 1-0 pitcher's duel.
Coach Sweet hopes his team can do on Monday what got them there.
"We aren't going to change anything," he said. "We need to put pressure on the defense, put the ball in play and execute. Fundamentally, we are pretty solid, so we will just try to put pressure on the defense and make them make plays."
Click below to hear the full interviews with German, Gay and Coach Sweet.