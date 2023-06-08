(KMAland) -- Martensdale-St. Marys was a big mover while Missouri Valley is new to the state softball rankings released by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.
Southeast Warren, Wayne, Logan-Magnolia, Exira-EHK, Twin Cedars and Sergeant Bluff-Luton are also ranked.
View the full rankings here and list of ranked KMAland teams below.
CLASS 1A
2. Martensdale-St. Marys (up 6)
3. Southeast Warren (down 2)
7. Wayne (same)
12. Logan-Magnolia (down 1)
14. Exira-EHK (down 1)
15. Twin Cedars (same)
CLASS 2A
11. Missouri Valley (NR)
CLASS 3A
None
CLASS 4A
13. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (up 2)
CLASS 5A
None