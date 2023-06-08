KMAland Softball Thursday

(KMAland) -- Martensdale-St. Marys was a big mover while Missouri Valley is new to the state softball rankings released by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. 

Southeast Warren, Wayne, Logan-Magnolia, Exira-EHK, Twin Cedars and Sergeant Bluff-Luton are also ranked. 

View the full rankings here and list of ranked KMAland teams below. 

CLASS 1A

2. Martensdale-St. Marys (up 6)

3. Southeast Warren (down 2)

7. Wayne (same)

12. Logan-Magnolia (down 1)

14. Exira-EHK (down 1)

15. Twin Cedars (same)

CLASS 2A 

11. Missouri Valley (NR)

CLASS 3A 

None 

CLASS 4A

13. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (up 2) 

CLASS 5A 

None

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.