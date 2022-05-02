(Martensdale) -- Martensdale-St. Marys pitcher Matt Hughes is headed to Upper Iowa to continue his baseball career.
For Hughes, the commitment means fulfilling a childhood dream.
"I've always wanted to play baseball ever since I was a little kid," he said. "I'm blessed to play another four years. I've had great people behind me to push me. I'm ready and excited."
Hughes has been part of a successful program at Martensdale-St. Marys and wanted something similar at the collegiate level.
"Upper Iowa had what I wanted to go into, and I liked when I went up there," he said. "I met up with the coach, he offered me a spot, and I didn't hesitate to take it."
Hughes committed to the Peacocks over interest from Iowa Central.
"Upper Iowa felt more like home," he said. "It was smaller, in a nice town, and I knew a couple of boys from the Pride of Iowa Conference that play up there."
The facilities and the way the Peacocks run their program appealed to Hughes.
"I liked what they do in the offseason and how they run things," he said. "I liked their facilities and what they do in the offseason."
Hughes posted a 6-1 record with a 2.23 ERA in 44 innings last season.
"I feel like I pound the zone well and throw a lot of strikes," he said. "And I don't have things get to me when things go sideways."
His command has been a strength, but Hughes wants to better his velocity when he heads to college.
"For the past couple of years, I've struggled with velocity," he said. "I think Upper Iowa will help me develop my speed and off-speed pitches. My main goal is to get some playing time in my freshman year."
Former KMAlanders Brennan Sefrit (Bedford) and Colby Page (Southeast Warren) are currently on the roster at Upper Iowa. Check out the full interview with Hughes below.