(KMAland) -- Martensdale-St. Marys and Southeast Warren softball each put five players on the All-Pride of Iowa Conference First Team.
The Blue Devils' first-team nods came from Campbell German, Sydney Bears, Brynnly German, Ellie Baker and Emily Hughes. Southeast Warren received first-team designations from Alivia Ruble, Kaylyn Holmes, Breanna Nolte, Sturgis Fridley and Kaylee Tigner.
Izzie Moore (Wayne), Allie Jo Fortune (Wayne), Clara O'Brien (Wayne) and Sadie Cox (Lenox) were also first-team choices.
View the full list of first team, second team and honorable mentions below.
