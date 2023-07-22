Pride of Iowa Conference NEW
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Martensdale-St. Marys and Southeast Warren softball each put five players on the All-Pride of Iowa Conference First Team. 

The Blue Devils' first-team nods came from Campbell German, Sydney Bears, Brynnly German, Ellie Baker and Emily Hughes. Southeast Warren received first-team designations from Alivia Ruble, Kaylyn Holmes, Breanna Nolte, Sturgis Fridley and Kaylee Tigner. 

Izzie Moore (Wayne), Allie Jo Fortune (Wayne), Clara O'Brien (Wayne) and Sadie Cox (Lenox) were also first-team choices.

View the full list of first team, second team and honorable mentions below. 

OTHER SUMMER AWARDS 

Bluegrass Conference Softball

Rolling Valley Conference Softball

Corner Conference Baseball

Corner Conference Softball

Hawkeye Ten Conference Softball

Rolling Valley Conference Baseball

Pride of Iowa Conference Baseball

Hawkeye Ten Baseball

IHSBCA All-District Baseball

Western Iowa Conference Softball/Baseball 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.