(Martensdale) -- Martensdale-St. Marys' Cael Cassady wasn't ready for his wrestling career to be over when he was eliminated from the Class 1A State Tournament, so he committed to the University of Dubuque.
"It (the state tournament) didn't go the way I wanted it to," Cassady said. "Wrestling has always been my favorite sport. I didn't want to put the shoes up yet, and I had the opportunity to compete and do what I love to do."
Cassady -- a four-time state qualifier -- says Dubuque began recruiting him during his junior season.
"It was an opportunity to compete at the next level, and I didn't want to pass that up," he said. "I took a visit out there, really liked the community and the program. I liked their philosophy. That was a big thing for me."
He had other offers, but Cassady said it was always going to be the Spartans.
"I had emails and messages from other schools, but Dubuque stood out to me," he said. "I liked their campus, Coach (Jon) McGovern and Coach (assistant Nate) Hansen. They stood out to me the most, and I was ready to go."
Cassady is the second member of his family to take his wrestling talents to college in as many years. His brother, Cole, is currently at South Dakota State.
"We pushed each other every day and made each other better," Cael said. "He probably whooped up me more than I liked, but it was for the best. We had the same goals: making each other better."
The younger Cassady knows the transition to college won't be easy.
"It's going to be tougher than high school," he said. "I'm just going to have to keep working hard. Same things I've done for years, just taking it to another level. I'll just go out there and wrestle. My goal is to get up there, work my butt off, get in the starting lineup and go from there."
Cassady finished his prep career at 160. He expects to wrestle at either 149 or 157 in college.
"I'm going to keep lifting," he said. "Whatever spot is available in the lineup, I'm going to try to take it and capitalize off it. We'll see what happens."
Click below to hear the full interview with Cassady.