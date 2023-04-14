(Logan) -- Logan-Magnolia girls soccer is well on its way to the best season in program history.
The Panthers currently sit at 3-2 with wins over AHSTW, East Sac County and Carroll. Their losses came to Denison-Schleswig and Missouri Valley.
"It's been a great season for us so far," Logan-Magnolia head coach Daniel Robbins said. "We've met some expectations and missed other ones, but all the girls are improving and showing the results of all their hard work."
Their three wins match last year's win total. According to Bound, the Panthers have never won more than three games in a season. They have 11 more tries to surpass that mark.
"Success starts with training," Robbins said. "These girls have an increased soccer IQ. The girls have taken ownership and excelled at understanding their roles on the pitch."
Logan-Magnolia's offense has totaled 10 goals in their first six matches.
"There have been seasons where we've scored less goals than we did in the first six games," Robbins said. "Offensively, we've figured things out and rotated girls around. They're learning and finding their roles."
The Panthers are a young bunch with only one junior and two seniors. Senior Jada Cohn has taken on the lead role for the Panthers with three goals and three assists.
"She's made an incredible impact on this team," Robbins said. "She's a unanimous captain. She leads this team on and off the field. She's a workhorse willing to put in the effort. For the younger girls to watch that leadership is a huge example how you carry yourself."
Zoe Heim, Bella Rosengren, Anaya Drown, McKenna Witte and Brooklyn Lally have also scored goals for the Panthers. Senior Abby Leonard is their starting goalie. She's managed 20 saves in 280 minutes.
"If we win the midfield, we can control the game," Robbins said. "They've worked on their compaction. They've made great strides in that. I anticipate that it will continue to grow as they work together."
The Panthers have a tough stretch coming up. They face Harlan (Monday), Panorama (Tuesday), Underwood (Thursday) and Atlantic (Friday). Those four teams are a combined 14-5.
"It'll be interesting to see how well the girls play together and apply the principles we've been coaching them through up to this point in the season," Robbins said. "We're looking forward to the challenges ahead, and we'll see which ones we can overcome."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Robbins.