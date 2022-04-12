(Corning) -- One of the most impressive KMAland tennis duos of the 2022 season has come from Southwest Valley with the combination of Ryanne Mullen and Charlee Larsen.
The duo's chemistry has been at a high level so far. That has led to some success, such as Saturday's title at the Saydel Tournament.
The pair posted a 4-0 week that earned them Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Female Athlete of the Week honors.
"It definitely boosts (our confidence)," Mullen said. "Our first week, we came off a week of not having practice. We didn't think we would do well starting, but now we have the confidence to carry throughout our season."
Larsen -- a sophomore -- and Mullen -- a junior -- entered Saturday's action as the No. 2 seed but left as the champion after two wins over doubles teams from Knoxville and a 10-3 victory over Saydel's top doubles team in the finals.
"The first match was close, but we persevered," Larsen said. "The second one, we slacked off and weren't as consistent, but we still got it done. The championship was probably the best tennis we've ever played. We worked together and got it done."
"We were a little off in the beginning," Mullen added. "But we worked through our mistakes. That helped us."
Communication and chemistry are vital to doubles play. It's evident when Larsen and Mullen are on the court together, but they say their chemistry and communication skills extend beyond tennis.
"We play two sports together," Larsen said. "She's my setter in volleyball. We've always got along. So, when Coach (Steve) McGrew put us together last season, we automatically connected. We had some struggles, but we grew together."
"We know the strengths and weaknesses of each other," Mullen added. "We also know what to expect. If we are struggling, we know how to pick up each other's spirits."
Both players bring unique skill sets to the court, which they feel complement their counterparts.
"I think her (Charlee's) back game is stronger than mine," Mullen said. "She hits it down the line well. I'm better at the net, so she picks up when I can't play back. That helps me get better in the back because I know I need to get on a higher level."
"I love playing with Ryanne," Larsen said. "Her serving and net play are strong. Her serves are crazy, and I love watching her play on the net. It's great watching her."
The strong start has the duo on the right path and eager to continue their winning ways.
"If we continue to win, come in with a good mindset and stay consistent, that's all we can ask for," Larsen said. "We'll see where that gets us."
Check out the full interviews with Mullen and Larsen below.