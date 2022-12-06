(Sterling) -- Sterling’s multi-sport superstar Macy Richardson will take her softball talents to the next level with the University of Minnesota.
Richardson officially signed with the Golden Gophers last month after a recruiting process that started a little later than others.
“I was a little behind,” Richardson told KMA Sports. “Most 2023 prospects committed last year, but due to an injury it got pushed back. I decided to wait to see what opportunities might come out, and this past summer Minnesota reached out to me and everything kind of went on from there.”
Richardson, who is a star athlete in volleyball, basketball and track and field at Sterling, does not play high school softball, but she wasn’t hard to find as she dominated as a pitcher on the club scene.
“When I went to (Minnesota), they talked a whole bunch about the academic and athletic opportunities that would be available to me,” Richardson said. “They have a great culture, and I love what the coach has done in the past. I thought it would be a great opportunity with all the community support behind them. It reminded me of my hometown. After the visits, I always felt like that’s where I wanted to be, and there was nothing that made me question it.”
Richardson says she also visited Houston, Illinois, Indiana, South Dakota and Wichita State, among others, before deciding on Minnesota.
“I trusted (I would find an opportunity),” Richardson said. “I knew God was with me the entire way, and my coaches were very helpful in telling me to trust the process that something would come along if I kept working. I’m very thankful for their input.”
Richardson is multi-time state champion in track and field and one of Nebraska Class D’s top players in volleyball and basketball. Even while maintaining the busy schedule that comes with all of that, Richardson was able to find a dream opportunity with Minnesota. She believes that shows small-school and multi-sport athletes can be recognized without specializing in one sport.
“I’ve learned so many lessons in being in all those other sports, physically and mentally,” she said. “I definitely think it’s helped me out, and I don’t regret playing them at all.”
