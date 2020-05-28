(Red Oak) -- Red Oak’s Kyndal Kells is known for a number of different sports. Many remember her as the kicker on the football team. Others might remember her as a key player on two state basketball teams. And some might know her from softball.
However, Kells will continue her athletic career at the next level in a different sport all together – soccer.
“I’ve played soccer since I was in kindergarten,” Kells told KMA Sports. “My parents asked me what sport I wanted to try, and I said soccer. They were clueless. They didn’t know anything about it.”
Kells, though, really took to soccer immediately and started playing on the club scene in the midfield. With her athleticism and overall skills, she worked her way deeper into the pitch and ended up as a standout goalkeeper.
“It was one of those positions that just happened,” she said. “Soccer is known for trying to keep the ball from the net, and I’m not afraid of getting dirty and helping my team out.”
In sixth grade, Kells moved from the Las Vegas area to Red Oak. It was almost instantly, she says, that she started to push for the school district to add soccer. Finally, as a junior, Red Oak played a co-ed junior varsity season.
“It was great when they finally let us start a program,” Kells said. “There were so many kids interested, and unfortunately this season it didn’t turn out. We’re hoping next year more kids will go out, and now I’m just looking forward to college.”
Kells figures to play her first sanctioned varsity school soccer at the next level with Loras. The Dubuque school is historically successful in the sport, winning 13 matches last year and going 7-1 in the American Rivers Conference.
“My dad and I were searching for some soccer camps, and Loras was one of them that we knew a little about,” Kells said. “We checked it out, and I got a call from the head coach. The goalie coach noticed my talent and thought I would be an asset to the team.”
Kells says she’s excited that all of her hard work – both on and off the field – will work out with a chance at the next level.
“The campus is very nice,” she noted. “It’s really close together, and I really like that they have a new program for athletic training. That’s the major I want to go into, and it now requires a master’s degree. Loras has a three plus two program that would get me done in five years instead of six.”
Kells says she was also plenty impressed with what she saw on the field.
“They had such a great team chemistry. They’re like one out on the field.”
Listen to much more from Kells’ full interview linked below.