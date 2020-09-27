(Sioux City) -- Three KMAland wrestlers earned victories at this weekend's IAwrestle Night of Conflict.
Southwest Valley's Adyson Lundquist was victorious in her match Friday night in the girls division with a 5-4 decision over Jalyn Goodale (Osage).
In the boys matches, Underwood's Gable Porter and Logan-Magnolia's Hagen Heistand also won their matches. Porter edged Waverly-Shell Rock's Ryder Block 4-1 while Heistand defeated Dyson Kunz (Central City) 3-1.
Other area participants at Night of Conflict were Maddy Buffum (Missouri Valley), Bella Canada (AHSTW), Sophie Barnes (Lewis Central) and Jack Gaukel (Sergeant Bluff-Luton).