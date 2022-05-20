(Creston) -- Murray graduate Emma Decker has been a quick learner in the javelin throw.
The Southwestern Community College thrower hopes to shine at the upcoming NJCAA Championships.
The javelin was not on Decker's mind when she stepped foot on campus. She expected to throw the shot put but has made the most of her opportunity in the javelin.
"It has been a pretty interesting experience," Decker said. "I signed up for shot put, so I didn't think I would compete at nationals for the javelin, but it has been exciting."
Iowa does not sanction the javelin throw at the high school level, so Decker had never done the event before this season.
"With the javelin, I've found that it suits me the best," Decker said. "The javelin is a mix of speed and angles. It seemed to best fit my abilities."
There were some growing pains, though.
"I changed my form a bit," she said. "When we went outdoors, I started to see it was something I like. One big thing is your angles and getting everything in sync. Body angles are a big aspect of it."
Decker has also learned to throw the discus and hammer at SWCC.
"This season has been great," she said. "I struggled a little bit indoors, but I'm learning new things. The experience has been great."
Decker hopes to better her first season at SWCC this weekend when she participates in the NJCAA.
She failed to meet the qualifying standard but received an at-large bid through "white carding." SWCC Coach Scott Vicker has the right to recommend three athletes/relays that didn't automatically qualify. And the savvy coach deemed Decker worthy of the honor.
"I didn't know about the white card, so I thought it was the end of my season," she said. "But I appreciate the opportunity."
Decker has made massive strides while being a novice to the event. She hopes those are on display in Hutchinson, Kansas Saturday.
"I hope to see the improvements," Decker said. "I've focused on javelin and tweaking any errors and flaws. Hopefully, I see some improvements with my form and distance-wise. I want to throw 35 meters. I think that's possible."
As of now, Decker plans to leave SWCC after this season to focus on academics at Northern Iowa. However, she hasn't ruled out continuing to do track somewhere at the collegiate level.
Check out the full interview below.