(Murray) -- Murray will look for their third consecutive win this Friday when they face a Lamoni team that is looking to do the same.
The Mustangs stumbled out of the gate in Week 1 with a 53-20 defeat to Southeast Warren, but have since rattled off a 72-30 win over Melcher-Dallas and a 60-0 win over Grand View Christian.
"That first week was full of growing pains," rookie coach Shawn Oaks said. "Being a first-time play-caller at a varsity schedule, it was hard for me to understand what would work and what wouldn't. We found a rhythm the past two weeks. Our kids are coming off the field and telling me what will work and that helps a lot."
Murray has been fairly balanced through three games, throwing for 331 yards and rushing for 801. The ground game was their go-to last Friday in adverse conditions against Grand View Christian. The Mustangs' offense plowed for 326 yards and six scores on 33 totes.
"In wet conditions like that, it's hard to throw the ball," Oaks said. "We went to our ground-and-pound attack. We had three kids that rushed for almost 100 yards apiece. We picked up key blocks in the open-field and turned three or four-yard runs into eight, nine, 10, 20-yard runs, which helped us out."
Sophomore quarterback Zack Belden paced the Mustangs' rushing efforts with 92 yards. Belden also weathered Friday's adverse conditions en route to a 113 passing yards and two scores.
"I knew going into the year he was going to be a threat and his legs have proven that," Oaks said of Belden.
Chance Lecy and Wyatt Gannon have also received a share of the carries in the backfield.
The Mustangs will look for similar results this week when they face Lamoni. Like Murray, the Demons suffered a Week 1 loss, but have since bounced back with a pair of victories over Grand View Christian and Mormon Trail. Coach Oaks knows Friday's game will go a long way in determining how the 8-Man District 6 standings shake out.
"I think it's huge because I think we still can control our own destiny," Oaks said. "If we win out, we can control our own destiny. I think our kids are starting to see what winning feels like and that winning breeds winning."
Lamoni bodes a three-headed rushing monster of their own with Logan Jones, Cael Ogier and Javin Evans, who have combined for 522 yards and 11 scores in the first three games.
"They do what they do very well, they're very aggressive," Oaks said. "Their offensive scheme has been similar since I played them back in high school. They run the veer option. We have to read our keys, get downhill and stuff the run."
Murray figures to have a significant edge in terms of depth with over 30 kids on their roster while Lamoni has 14, according to QuikStats.
"We have to get into their depth a little bit," Oaks said. "If we can wear them down a little bit, it will be a four-quarter football game."
Jake Gillespie will have reports from Lamoni Friday night as part of the Red Oak Chrysler Connection Show. The complete interview with Coach Oaks can be heard below.