(Murray) -- The Murray football team is 2-0 on the 2021 season behind an average of 350 rushing yards per game. If they have it their way, a stellar ground game will guide them to 3-0.
The Mustangs moved to 2-0 on Friday night with a 72-6 win over Seymour.
"We ran the ball really well," Coach Shawn Oaks said. "It was a top-to-bottom effort. We spread the ball around and blocked better than we did last year."
Eight rushers had at least one tote in a Murray offense that toted the rock 32 times for 363 yards and seven touchdowns. Junior quarterback Zack Belden paced the attack with 101 yards and three touchdowns on five carries. Belden's big game came a week removed from a 14-carry, 130-yard, two-touchdown outing against East Union.
"He runs hard and is going to get first downs," Oaks said. "There's been times where he has called the plays. Having a kid like that makes things easy on a coach."
Senior Wyatt Gannon is the featured running back in Murray's offense with 184 yards and four scores while Mark Cabrera, Kendrick Mastin, Christian Nevarez and Avery Fleharty have been playmakers.
The defense, meanwhile, has been bully-like, allowing only 14 points through two games, recording 11 sacks and 36 tackles for loss. All-district defensive lineman Brycen Wookey leads the way, and has torn through offensive lines for six tackles for loss in two games.
"We are very dominant up front," Oaks said. "Brycen Wookey is a forced to be reckoned with. He can change the outcome of ball games."
Gannon, Cabrera, Jared Frederick, Mastick, Belden, Dinham, Titus Barber, Kace Patton and Fleharty also contribute to the Mustangs' defense.
The defense has its hands full this weekend when they face Lamoni on Friday. The Demons bounced back from a tough opening-week loss to Bedford with a dominant 50-6 win over East Union.
Quarterback Javin Stevenson leads the Demons' offense with 272 total yards and three scores.
"Their quarterback is a really good athlete," Oaks said. "They have speed and physicality, and they do a lot of thing. Coach (Bryan) Nowlin does a good job of molding his team. We are going to have be ready to stop the dive option and be more physical than them."
The Mustangs rode the run game to victories over East Union and Seymour. Coach Oaks feels his team needs a similar result against Lamoni.
"We need to start run-heavy and move the chains, get comfortable and open the field up a little bit," he said.
