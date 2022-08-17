(Murray) -- As the 2022 season looms, the Murray football team hopes to stick to their staples when they open the year against Twin Cedars on Friday.
"A lot hasn't changed," Coach Shawn Oaks said. "We're going to do the same things we've done in the past. We have six seniors that have been with us for four years. It's exciting to see those kids strap it on one more time."
The Mustangs bring a unique mix of senior leadership and youth.
"Kids bring stuff you haven't seen before," Oaks said. "I feel like our youth bought into the offseason workouts. It's nice to have veteran kids you can lean on, but it's also nice to have some up-and-coming kids."
Senior quarterback Zack Belden pioneers the Mustangs' offense. Belden -- a four-year starter -- shined for Murray with 762 rushing yards and 15 scores. He also threw for 269 yards and two touchdowns.
"He's one of those kids that's been hard to tackle for the past three years," Oaks said. "He bulked up, got bigger and kept his speed. I look for him to carry the ball and be a leader. We run a lot of zone read and power read. He's really good at that."
Oaks expects another big year from Belden with his legs, but he also envisions an improved year in the passing department.
"We've always tried to use the run first," Oaks said. "There's going to be games where we can run the ball 50 times. There's also going to be games where we have to open it up and throw it 20 or 30 times. We know we have to get better in that aspect (passing)."
"(He) is throwing the ball well this year. I'm excited to see what that looks like on the field, but I've been pleased in practice."
Classmates Gauge Mongar, Jared Frederick, Kane Mongar and Dallas Heaberlin also return for the Mustangs this year, and Kendrick Mastin, Kace Patton, Nathaniel Rowe, Caden Page, Austin Peterson, Drew Hiatt and Titus Barber are also on Murray's roster.
Murray started the year 3-0 last year but lost five consecutive games to end the season at 3-5.
However, three of the Mustangs' five losses came by nine total points. Close-game losses have plagued Murray recently. The Mustangs are 0-5 in games decided by one possession in the Oaks' first two years at the helm.
"I feel we can get better at the details in those situations," he said. "We have to close games better and take advantage of opportunities we have. We have to take what we've learned the last couple of years and put it into motion."
The Mustangs open their season a week earlier than most, thanks to Friday's Week 0 game against Twin Cedars.
The Sabers went 1-8 last year but didn't have any seniors on the roster.
"They're going to be competitive and have improved from last year," Oaks said. "I'm looking for our kids to compete. When adversity strikes, I hope our kids keep their nose down and keep battling."
Coach Oaks hopes his team can use Friday's contest to build momentum before heading into a wide-open 8-Player District 8 with Mormon Trail, Martensdale-St. Marys, Southeast Warren, Moravia, Seymour and Lamoni.
"If we battle early in the season, it should loosen some stuff up later in the season."
Check out the full interview with Coach Oaks below.