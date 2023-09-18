(Murray) -- Big play Murray football claimed a second straight win on Friday evening, outscoring Lamoni for a 49-32 Class 8-Player District 8 win.
The Mustangs (3-2 overall, 2-1 district) followed up a 69-6 win over Twin Cedars in Week 3 with another in Week 4.
“I think early in the year we lacked physicality,” Murray head coach Shawn Oaks said. “I think we started to find that here in the last couple weeks, and that’s what we told our kids. We’ve got to match the intensity and physicality of the good teams. That’s how you play with and have a good chance to beat a good team at the end of a ballgame.”
While the physicality has paid dividends, so has a special connection between junior quarterback Caden Page and senior receiver Kace Patton. Page has completed 49 passes this season with 38 of them going to Patton, who has 536 yards and seven touchdowns.
“Those two have worked really hard in the offseason of trying to understand each other,” Coach Oaks said. “Caden is a year older and wiser, and I’ve kind of given him the reins. He’s a little unorthodox in how he throws it and delivers it, but we’re probably not here to produce a pocket passer.
“I’ve changed my coaching philosophy a bit based on who we have, and Patton is probably one of the shiftiest receivers in the district. He’s done a good job of turning short passes into yards after catch. It’s fun to watch those two go at it. Both are competitors, hate to lose and love to be in ballgames. It’s produced a really fun offensive scheme for us.”
On defense, senior Titus Barber has been a menace with 7.0 tackles for loss out of 21.0 total tackles this season. Freshman Nolan Gannon has also been a key piece with 37.0 total tackles and 5.5 tackles for loss.
“(Barber) is a big kid with a big frame,” Oaks said. “Teams don’t normally run at him with his length. He’s able to lengthen plays out. We’ve got some young kids defensively, too, with Gannon. He has a nose for the football. Our defense this year has tried to take away the pass and have given up a lot of rushing yards. It’s something we’ve got to get control of. We’ve just tried to match the physicality, and that’s what separates us from a 4-5 win team and a 3-win team right now.”
Physicality and intensity will be very important this Friday night for Murray when they host Southeast Warren in a key District 8 matchup. The Warhawks are 2-2 overall and 2-0 in district play.
“Southeast Warren is a system team,” Coach Oaks said. “They’re a team that continues to build on what they build each year. They graduate a lot of productive and experienced players, but that doesn’t take away from who they have now. Trey Fisher at running back, an experienced line, some people have moved around some positions. I know what to expect from Coach (Shane) Rowlands up there and some of those kids, and it’s going to be a hard fought football game.
“We have to sustain drives. When we sustain drives that are 8-9 play drives, we usually find the end zone. Three-and-outs against good ball teams don’t usually fare well. We have to take what they give us and let our athletes go out and make plays.”
KMA Sports will have full coverage of Week 5 in KMAland on Friday evening from 6:20 to midnight on AM 960, FM 99.1 and streaming at kmaland.com. Check out the full interview with Coach Oaks in the audio file below.