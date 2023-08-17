(Murray) -- Murray football opens a new season on Friday night when they travel to Melcher-Dallas for a Week 0 matchup among Bluegrass Conference foes.
The Mustangs hope to improve on last year’s 3-6 record this season, and Coach Shawn Oaks believes they have the talent and — possibly most importantly — numbers in place to do just that.
“Last year, we had a really small roster,” Coach Oaks told KMA Sports. “It made it hard to do some things in practice, but this year we have a talented and big group of freshmen coming in. That allows us to do a lot of things with six returning starters on both sides of the ball. Add in some younger kids, and we’re looking at a roster in the mid 20s.”
The Mustangs will have four seniors this year in Kendrick Maston, Kace Patton, Drew Hiatt and Titus Barber.
“Our line is going to be really experienced,” Oaks said. “We’ve got some juniors with Caden Page at quarterback. He really grew in that role last year, so it’ll be exciting to watch him with another year older and experienced.”
Last season, Page stepped in for an injured Zack Belden, throwing for 597 yards and seven touchdowns while rushing for another 308 and 11. Mastin, meanwhile, rushed for 397 yards and five touchdowns, and Patton had 19 receptions for 193 yards and two scores.
Defensively, Murray will have to replace their top three tacklers, but Page (49.5 tackles), Barber (40.0 tackles), Patton (35.0 tackles), Mastin (29.5 tackles) and junior Austin Peterson (22.0 tackles) were their next five.
“It’s exciting to play football a week before everybody else,” Oaks said of their Week 0 matchup. “Early in the year, you don’t ever have any film on anybody, so you don’t have any idea other than past experiences. We came out of dead week right into practice. That eliminated some time for camps and other stuff, but I think we’re off to a productive and really good start.”
Melcher-Dallas also went 3-6 in 2022 and lose a productive three-person senior class.
“Melcher is traditionally a double-tight I formation team that likes to run inside the tackles and likes to run some sweep,” Oaks said. “They graduated some kids last year. Logan Godfrey carried the ball a lot and made a lot of plays on defense.”
Godfrey threw for 227 yards, rushed for 1,260 and had 308 yards receiving while accounting for 23 offensive touchdowns. He also had six interceptions and was the fourth-leading tackler on the 2022 bunch. The two Bluegrass Conference rivals last played in 2020 — a 72-30 win for Murray.
“I’m just looking for us to be fundamentally sound,” Oaks said. “We need to take of our business because we don’t know what they’re going to do. Whether that’s blocking schemes or who we’re picking up in run and pass defense, we have to bear down and play fundamental sound football.”
