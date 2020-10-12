(Murray) -- Murray football’s turnaround has continued this season. The Mustangs (4-3) ended the regular season with a winning record for the first time since 2013 on Friday evening.
Even in a loss, first-year coach Shawn Oaks was plenty impressed with his team’s performance in their 42-34 defeat to undefeated Martensdale-St. Marys this past Friday evening.
“We struggle with teams that pass the ball a lot,” Coach Oaks told KMA Sports. “We committed to getting pressure on the quarterback and cover a bit better down the field. We held them to a negative 24 yards rushing.”
Blue Devils quarterback Jack Franey did find enough success, though, throwing for 225 yards and six touchdowns. Despite that, Murray had the ball in the fourth period with a chance to drive for a tying score.
Sophomore quarterback Zack Belden had another big game, throwing for 102 yards, rushing for 108 and accounting for three offensive touchdowns. For the season, Belden has now thrown for 784, rushed for 643 and scored a combined 29 touchdowns.
“He’s having a phenomenal year,” Oaks said. “He’s probably one of the sneakiest quarterbacks I’ve ever coached. He makes really good reads at opportune times. There aren’t a lot of sophomores that upperclassmen look up to, but he’s one of them.”
The four victories for Murray are the most they’ve had in four years, but Coach Oaks and his team would love to get a fifth. Their opportunity at that will come this Friday night in the opening round of the playoffs against Stanton-Essex (3-3).
The Vikings are also coming off a strong performance in a loss to undefeated CAM. Junior quarterback Carter Johnson had 128 yards passing and 53 yards rushing in a 34-20 loss to the Cougars. More importantly, the Stanton-Essex defense held CAM’s dynamic rushing game to just 3.3 yards per carry and 124 yards on the ground.
“They’re physical, and they play fast from top to bottom,” Coach Oaks said of Stanton-Essex. “I’ve watched the CAM film. They did some great things, containing one of the best running backs in 8-man. That makes a coach who runs the ball a lot a little nervous.”
Murray will definitely look to stick to the ground. The Mustangs rank 11th in 8-Man with 1,787 yards rushing.
“We’re going to have to not put the ball on the ground,” Oaks added. “We’ve done that too many times all year long, and Stanton will pick it up and make you pay for it. We’ve got to protect the football and be as aggressive, if not more aggressive, than we were last week.”
KMA Sports will have play-by-play of Stanton-Essex and Murray on Friday evening on our KMAX-Stream1. Listen to the complete interview with Coach Oaks below.