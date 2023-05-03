(Murray) -- The Murray girls track & field team nabbed conference supremacy on Tuesday night.
The Mustangs won the Bluegrass Conference Championship in Lamoni, edging the host Demons.
"It was a total team effort," Murray head coach Keith Shields said. "I only have 13 girls, and only 12 were available to participate. We got contributions from everyone. We were involved in 15 events and scored points in 14 of them."
The low numbers have forced Coach Shields to get creative with his lineup, but as Tuesday showed, they've made the most of it.
"We had not run 4x800 before (Tuesday)," Shields said. "We stepped in and got a fourth-place finish. We had the best 4x200 in our conference, but we didn't put that group together. It gave us an opportunity to score points in different ways. All of our girls that participated were in at least three events. The strategy worked for us."
As she has all season, junior Leksi Gannon led the way. Gannon won titles in the 100 and 200. Gannon's success in those events shouldn't be a surprise. She ranks second and first in Class 1A in those events.
"It all starts with her work ethic," Shields said. "She missed about two weeks of the season recovering from injury. The work she puts in has been contagious to some of the other girls. She's a team leader. I know the effort she puts in carries over. Hopefully, it continues to create some success."
Teryn Shields was the conference champion in the 100 hurdles, while Amarai Oswald and Jayda Chew played a big hand in winning the 4x100 and sprint medley teams. Keirsten Klein notched 16 pivotal points with runner-up finishes in the discus and shot put.
"Of the 13 girls I have, seven of them are in their first year of high school track," Shields said. "Learning how to do things at the high school level has been a challenge. We learned how to bring the newcomers along and found ways for them to be successful. That's been fun to watch."
The Mustangs go Corning for their Class 1A State Qualifying Meet next Thursday. Shields feels confident in Gannon to qualify for state while Klein should have a chance in the throws.
"I know what Leksi's expectations are," Shields said. "We have some solid girls, but it would take extraordinary efforts to qualify, but I know some girls that want to go out on a high note."
Click below to hear the full interview with Shields.