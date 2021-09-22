(Murray) -- Murray football suffered their first loss of the season in week four, dropping an overtime battle with Mormon Trail.
The Mustangs (3-1 overall, 2-1 8-Player District 8) will look for a bounce back this week as they continue on in the meat of their schedule.
“Hearing from the kids over the weekend and talking after the game,” Coach Shawn Oaks told KMA Sports. “I told the kids to put this one on me and move on to the next one. The kids say, ‘Coach, we’ve got you.’ I think that speaks a lot to the character and culture of our team.”
While Murray did suffer their first loss, the offense remained steadfast in establishing a powerful run game. Wyatt Gannon rushed 30 times for 223 yards while Zack Belden had 23 carries of his own and went for 121 yards. The two combined on five rushing touchdowns and have now accounted for 1,059 yards and 19 rushing scores through four games.
“The weight room is a big (reason for the rushing success),” Oaks said. “Our kids worked their butts off over the offseason and got stronger. Anytime (Belden) touches the football it’s a chance to go to the house, and (Gannon) had a big game. Our line blocks really well up front. We’ve got a senior, a junior and a sophomore on the line, and all three of them work really well together.”
Coach Oaks and Murray will focus on those positives moving forward, trying to put the Mormon Trail defeat in the rearview mirror as they prepare for another 8-Player District 8 showdown that could go a long way in keeping Murray in the district race.
Martensdale-St. Marys (3-1, 3-0) is the hot team in the district at the moment with a spotless mark created by wins over Moravia, Southeast Warren and Lamoni.
“That team has changed a lot since last year,” Oaks said. “Last year, they had one of the most powerful offenses in the state. This year is no different, but they’ve got some different pieces and people in those roles. They’ve got a big offensive line that blocks well, and they run the ball really well. They’re a team that gets better week by week.”
Quarterback William Amfahr has stepped right in for the graduated Jack Franey and been just as electric. The senior has thrown for 517 yards, rushed for another 198 and accounted for 12 offensive touchdowns. Sophomore Kade Mullins has 229 yards rushing, and senior Hogan Franey leads the team with 222 yards receiving.
Murray was actually a rare team to stick with the Blue Devils last season in what turned into a 42-34 win for MSTM.
“Last year, we played them in a winnable game,” Oaks added. “I think our kids are a little bitter that we left that one on the table, and they’re ready to go to try and get one back.”
In order to make this one a winnable game, Coach Oaks believes his team might have to go away from their run game – if only for a little bit – and avoid giving up the long plays that haunted them against Mormon Trail.
“We’re going to have to be less one-dimensional,” Oaks said. “Maybe air it out a bit more. Defensively, where we struggled last week is giving up the long pass. Martensdale-St. Marys has the same potential to (connect on long passes). We’ve got to tighten up on that, fix some stuff in the defensive secondary and if we do that I think we’re going to be in really good shape.”
Todd Jacobson will report on Friday evening from Murray/Martensdale-St. Marys on the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Hear all of KMA’s week five coverage on AM 960 and FM 99.1 on Friday from 6:20 to midnight. Listen to the full interview with Coach Oaks below.