(Murray) -- Murray is the latest KMAland area team to announce their softball and baseball schedules.
Both teams will open the season on June 15th against Wayne in Corydon.
They will host Orient-Macksburg, Central Decatur, Ankeny Christian, Diagonal, Melcher-Dallas, East Union and Mormon Trail. Softball will also host Chariton.
Road trips for the Mustangs include trips to Twin Cedars, Seymour, Central Decatur, Lamoni, Moravia and Moulton-Udell.
The complete schedule can be viewed below.
Link to schedules from other area schools can be found below.