(KMAland) -- Murray State has been added to the Missouri Valley Football Conference for the 2023 season.
In a press release, MVFC Commissioner Patty Viverito said, " “This course of action makes good sense for our conference, our member institutions, our fans and most importantly our student-athletes. With this move, we will turn long-standing traditional games with neighboring schools into conference rivalries and open the way for equally satisfying new rivalries throughout the league.”
The decision to add Murray State to the league was approved by the MVFC President Council.
Murray State will be the 12th program in the conference, joining Indiana State, Illinois State, Missouri State, North Dakota, North Dakota State, Northern Iowa, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Southern Illinois, Western Illinois and Youngstown State.
The Racers come to the MVFC from the Ohio Valley Conference, where they posted a 6-5 record in 2021.
